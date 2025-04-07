Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $775,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

