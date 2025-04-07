Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.