Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,887 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,115 call options.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,223. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
