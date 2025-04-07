Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,887 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,115 call options.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,223. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

