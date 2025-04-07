Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,887 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,115 call options.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,223. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

