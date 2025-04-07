Turtle Beach (TBCH) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Turtle Beach to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s peers have a beta of -8.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 908% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turtle Beach and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 229 486 1027 50 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Turtle Beach currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.93%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.47%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 13.68 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.59 million -$90.17 million 7.94

Turtle Beach’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

