Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

MXC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.