Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

