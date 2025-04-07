HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMPX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
