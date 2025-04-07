Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 1,860 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 1,161,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,989. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $945.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

