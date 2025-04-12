Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 482 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 484,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

