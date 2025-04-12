8,960 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

