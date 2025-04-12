LSV Asset Management Has $39.54 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $39,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,883,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $8,116,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

