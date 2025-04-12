PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading 14.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 1,623,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,056,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
