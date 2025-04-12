Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

