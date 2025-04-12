ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $48.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 57,689,876 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.