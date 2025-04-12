ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $48.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 57,689,876 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.6% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $4,768,000. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

