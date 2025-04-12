Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

