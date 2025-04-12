Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

