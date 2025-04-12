Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,606 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.