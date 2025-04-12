LSV Asset Management Sells 78,300 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $35,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

