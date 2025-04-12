Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

