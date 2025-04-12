3,096 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after buying an additional 308,219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.