Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lessened by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,252,000 after acquiring an additional 241,907 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 602.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

