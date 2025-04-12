CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $349.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.68. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

