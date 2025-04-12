Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 238,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,005,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,472 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

