Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 135 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

