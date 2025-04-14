Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

EQT Stock Up 2.4 %

EQT stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

