Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 193,282 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 443.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,282 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

