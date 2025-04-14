Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $9,457,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $197.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

