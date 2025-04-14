Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

PBH stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

