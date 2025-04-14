Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 241.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,309.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,335.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,594 shares of company stock worth $140,302,268. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.