Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

