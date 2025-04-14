Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Chiron Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $156.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

