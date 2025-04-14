Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.99 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,720. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761 over the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

