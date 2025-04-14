International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.32. 244,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 226,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.