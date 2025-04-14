Dagco Inc. Buys 807 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.