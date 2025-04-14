Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,072,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $132.27 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

