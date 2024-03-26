AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.55 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

