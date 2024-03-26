AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.55 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.