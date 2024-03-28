13 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,988.23 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,494.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,709.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

