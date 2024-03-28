ACT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

