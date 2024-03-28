Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

