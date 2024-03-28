Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 111 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IBB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 830,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.