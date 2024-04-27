US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UTWY opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

