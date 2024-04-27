Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB opened at $74.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

