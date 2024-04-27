DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

