BinaryX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $305.12 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $305.12 million and approximately $21,140.80 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $62.94 or 0.00088736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
