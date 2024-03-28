BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.15 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $582.81 or 0.00823807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,396 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,521,465.8850087. The last known price of BNB is 587.428463 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2125 active market(s) with $2,224,912,329.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

