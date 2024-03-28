Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.2 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Braze Price Performance

Insider Activity at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

