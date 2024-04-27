NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $112,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

