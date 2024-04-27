Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 165.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. 1,692,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.