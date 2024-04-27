Truist Financial Corp Has $85.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $85,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,504,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 261,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,308. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

