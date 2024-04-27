Spinnaker Trust Purchases 255 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.